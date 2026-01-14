A rogue pharmaceutical company and beauty treatment 'you can't live without': Shrewsbury author's latest book

'Death of the Beauty Pharm' comes from Kevin Horak, a former close protection specialist with more than thirty years of experience in the security industry.

Mr Horak, from Shrewsbury, has published a number of books across a range of genres.

His latest work centres on a rogue pharmaceutical company, with twists, suspicion and fear at every turn.

Death of the Beauty Pharm is out now.

Explaining the story behind the book publisher, Wolf House Publishing said: "Due to a wave of lawsuits worldwide, the cosmetics industry is facing financial decline. However, one company has other ideas, a company that bends the rules, never abiding by industry norms.

"With payoffs in government and assassins to eliminate those who stand in their path, they pioneer a new beauty filler that you “simply cannot live without.”

"With human trials covered up, a whistleblower disappears without a trace, and now it falls to others to pick up the trail.

"Filled with suspicion and fear at every turn, and with vast financial resources at their disposal, this company is determined to pursue its agenda."

Wolf House hailed Mr Horak's latest work as a "high-stakes tale of corruption at the highest levels of government".

It added: "With beauty and aesthetics clinics on every major high street, the pressure for individuals to look ‘their best’ is evident across all levels of society and on social media. This book restores balance, taking the debate to the reader and addressing societal norms."

Mr Horak is a former close protection and executive protection specialist with more than thirty years of experience in the security industry.

He has worked with royalty, business executives, parliamentarians, and prominent public figures.

Although he 'retired' from the business a few years ago, he continues to consult for specialist security companies.

As an accomplished author, he has written numerous books covering a range of topics, from those related to the close protection sector to adult comedy.

Writing under the name K.S. Horak, he is also known for the "Mildred The Crazy Cat Lady" book series.

Mr Horak regularly tours the United Kingdom, attending book signings and conventions, and is a well-known public speaker.

For further information regarding Mr Horak's books and updates on tour schedules visit kevinhorak.com.