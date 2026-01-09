Workers praised for 'going above and beyond' to support rough sleepers during 'challenging' festive period

Shropshire Council says its homelessness team has worked tirelessly throughout the festive period to ensure that vulnerable residents were supported and safe during one of the most challenging times of the year.

The team operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and, this year, more than 100 households presented to the team in need of advice and assistance over the festive period.

Enhanced measures were put in place to protect people sleeping rough during the cold weather. Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was activated for six nights due to a decrease in temperature, offering emergency accommodation to anyone sleeping outdoors.

James Owen, Shropshire Council portfolio holder for Housing and Leisure, Shropshire Council Rough Sleeper Team and two residents of 70 Castle Foregate

This was fully staffed by the council’s rough sleeper team and saw 11 people accommodated over this period, ensuring no one was left exposed to dangerous conditions during freezing nights.

James Owen, cabinet member for housing and leisure, added: “No one should have to face homelessness, especially during the festive season.

"I want to thank our Homeless and Rough Sleeper Teams for going above and beyond to provide care and support when it was needed most.

"Their work reflects our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Laura Fisher, Head of Housing, Resettlement and Independent Living, said: “The dedication of our Homelessness Team over Christmas and New Year has been outstanding.

"Their efforts ensured that vulnerable residents were not left without help during the coldest and most difficult time of year. I am personally exceptionally proud of the compassion and professionalism shown by everyone involved.”

The team can be contacted 24/7 by phoning 03456789005, with more information available online.