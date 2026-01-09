‘I keep seeing this lovely man's face keeping me and my family calm’: Teacher praises restaurant worker after ‘bloody and traumatic’ accident

Victoria Jones was heading to Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury for a family meal at the end of November last year when she had a “freak accident” on the Welsh Bridge.

“We were en route to Hickory's for the start of a new family tradition,” said 53-year-old Victoria, who works as a therapeutic teacher at several schools in the region. "I was with my husband, two girls and my younger daughter’s boyfriend.

“One of my daughters had been an au pair in the USA and the tradition there is to go out for a family meal and then cut your own tree, so we thought we’d start it as a new family tradition,” she said - but things didn’t quite go to plan.

Hickory's in Shrewsbury

“It was 1pm on Sunday, November 30. It was a nice day and wasn’t icy or rainy or anything like that.

“I was going over the bridge, and as I crossed, there were five or six people walking slowly ahead of me, and a couple on pushbikes behind.

Victoria and her family before her unfortunate accident

“I did a sort of skip to get in front of them as I was just getting on the curb, but I must have caught my foot, as I went down face first and for some reason didn't get my hands in front of my face to break my fall.”

She said what followed was “bloody and traumatic”.