Snow in Shropshire: Full list of school closures across the county

Shropshire has awoken to a blanket of white once again, and some youngsters at several schools will be overjoyed to have a snow day on the first day of the new term.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Several school closures have been announced in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. To see if your child's school is closed, see the list below. All schools fully closed unless delays are stated.

Shropshire

  • The Grange Primary, Bainbridge Green, Shrewsbury 

  • St Martins Primary, Oswestry

  • Longlands Primary School, Market Drayton

  • Shrewsbury Academy, Corndon Crescent, Shrewsbury 

  • St Martins Secondary, Oswestry

  • Thomas Adams, Wem

  • Grove School, Market Drayton

  • Woodlands Special School - Wem

Telford & Wrekin

  • Bridge School

  • Haberdashers' Abraham Darby - Delayed start. Opening from 10am to ensure pupils and staff have time to arrive safely

  • Haughton Special School - Will be closed today, PD day to take place online for staff

  • Holy Trinity Academy (VA) - Please check Teams and Satchel One for any work set

  • Madeley Academy - .Delayed start. Opening from 10.10am

  • Southall School, Dawley, Telford.

  • Wooden Tops Day Nursery