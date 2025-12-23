Since 2017, West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSAR) has organised foot patrols in the town every Friday and Saturday evening throughout December, operating between 7pm and 11pm.

The patrols are designed to proactively protect people at what can be a particularly busy and high-risk time of year.

Each evening, three teams of four volunteers patrol both sides of the River Severn between Frankwell and Kingsland Bridge, moving in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.

West Mercia Search and Rescue out on patrol in Shrewsbury

Using the footpaths through the Quarry, by the Boathouse, and crossing via the bridges, the teams complete a full loop of the river, which takes around an hour and 15 minutes.

During the patrols, volunteers speak to people they meet to promote the importance of river safety, offering reassurance and support to anyone who may need help.

Shrewsbury mayor Councillor Alex Wagner (right) joined the group for a patrol

Teams are fully equipped with throw lines and specialist safety equipment and carry radios to maintain direct communication with West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the CCTV control room, enabling a rapid response should urgent action be required.

Speaking after joining the volunteers the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, said: “It was a real privilege to join West Mercia Search and Rescue on their Christmas river patrol and to see first-hand the dedication, professionalism and compassion shown by their volunteers.

"These patrols play a vital role in keeping people safe at what can be a challenging time of year, and the reassurance they provide to our community cannot be overstated. I am incredibly proud to support WMSAR as one of my charities this year and grateful for the invaluable work they do to help protect lives in Shrewsbury.”

West Mercia Search and Rescue preparing to head out on patrol in Shrewsbury.

A key supporter of the project is Kirsty Walsh, who received an award from WMSAR last year in recognition of her work as an ambassador for water safety.

Kirsty’s husband, Shane Walsh, tragically died in a river accident in 2017 — an event which led to the creation of these December patrols.

She said: “These patrols are about preventing other families from experiencing the heartbreak ours did. Christmas can be a difficult time for many people, and simply having trained, compassionate volunteers present by the river can make a real difference. Talking to people, raising awareness and being ready to act if needed saves lives.”

West Mercia Search and Rescue out on patrol in Shrewsbury.

As part of the patrols, volunteers are also handing out leaflets promoting the Home and Dry campaign, which encourages people to plan a safe night out, look after friends and avoid the dangers posed by waterways, particularly after drinking alcohol.

WMSAR is a highly trained volunteer support service that supports the police and other agencies across the region.

Alongside river operations, the team carries out searches in rural and hilly areas such as the Stiperstones, Long Mynd and the Wrekin.

Their work is entirely voluntary and relies heavily on community support.

WMSAR is one of the Mayor of Shrewsbury’s chosen charities for the year, alongside Shrewsbury Street Pastors.

This year has seen a much closer working relationship between the two organisations, with WMSAR patrolling from 7pm to 11pm, followed by the street pastors who begin their shift afterwards and continue into the early hours of the morning.

A coordinated handover takes place by The Armoury on Victoria Quay, ensuring continuous support in the town centre overnight.

Mark Eccleston, bank and road search leader for West Mercia Search and Rescue, said: “We are really proud that the mayor has chosen to support us this year as one of his charities of the year, and that he is taking a hands-on approach to fully understand the service we offer. Shrewsbury is a very important town for us and our work. We receive many callouts to the river to help find vulnerable missing people, and we get tremendous support from the local community.”

West Mercia Search and Rescue has also expressed its gratitude to the local organisations whose support has made the Christmas river patrols possible, including Tesco Extra and its Stronger Starts Foundation, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Scott Risk Management, and Clickingmad.