Shrewsbury XL bully owner, 52, ordered to get exemption certificate or dog will be put down
A Shrewsbury XL bully owner who was taken to court has been ordered to get an exemption certificate, or face having her dog put down.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Andzelika Kontrotiene, aged 52, had the dog in the county town on May 16 this year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here
Kontrotiene, of Lancaster Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to having possession/custody of a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.