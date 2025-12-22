Andzelika Kontrotiene, aged 52, had the dog in the county town on May 16 this year.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Kontrotiene, of Lancaster Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to having possession/custody of a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.