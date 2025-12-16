Man, 22, assaulted paramedic and threatened him with broken bottle at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
A man has admitted assaulting a paramedic and threatening him with a broken bottle at one of Shropshire’s busiest hospitals.
Kieran Colman, aged 22, attacked the medic and brandished the bottle at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 7 this year.
