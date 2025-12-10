The proposal, from pub firm Brunning and Price for the Mytton & Mermaid at Atcham, near Shrewsbury, was rejected by Shropshire Council earlier this year.

The company had applied for permission to build a new car park on a field across the River Severn from the venue.

But Shropshire Council turned the plan down over concerns about the impact on nearby heritage buildings including the pub itself, as well as the Church of St Eata and the Atcham Footbridge.

Brunning and Price appealed the decision to planning inspector Helen Smith, but she has now delivered her verdict, agreeing with the council's refusal.

The plan would have been for a car park able to hold 93 vehicles.

The field which was planned for the car park, linked by the Atcham Footbridge to the Mytton & Mermaid. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

It would have been accessed by drivers off the B4380, with customers walking across the historic Atcham Footbridge to get to the venue.

It was proposed that the car park would be monitored with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to ensure it was only used by customers of the Mytton & Mermaid.

In her judgment the planning inspector concludes that the proposal would be "visually intrusive" and would impact on the historical setting.