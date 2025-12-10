New electricity cables to be installed in Shrewsbury forcing lane closures on busy road

National Grid Electricity Distribution will carry out the work between its substations on Whitchurch Road and Spring Gardens as part of a high-voltage supply upgrade for Caterpillar Shrewsbury.

The project will begin on January 5, 2026, with work taking place in phased sections. The first section involves installing cables within the footway on Whitchurch Road - adjacent to Morrisons - to the junction with Old Heath.

To ensure the work can be carried out safely, lane closures will be in place from January 5 to January 21, between 8pm and 6am.

To minimise disruption on key routes, Shropshire Council said National Grid has agreed to lay parts of the new cable through residential streets running parallel to Ditherington Road and Spring Gardens.

The council said further updates would be issued once the schedule for works in those streets is confirmed.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "Residents and affected businesses will be notified, and advance warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to the works commencing. Notifications will also be provided throughout the different phases of the works."