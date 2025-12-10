Firefighters called to blaze at Shrewsbury sewage treatment works
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a sewage treatment works in Shrewsbury this morning.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had been called to the Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works in the town shortly after 8.30am today (December 10).
An update said that two crews had been dispatched.
An SFRS spokesperson said the fire was out by the time the crews arrived on the scene and that they used breathing equipment and a thermal imaging camera to confirm the blaze was out.