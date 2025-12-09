The town centre pub, which shut in the summer of 2024, has been shown some love with a £40,000 refurbishment led by new boss Nick Hodgkiss.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here: shropshirestar.com/newsletters

A walk through shows the 500-year-old former coaching house as a clean, welcoming hostelry, which retains much of its rustic charm.

Nick, who has also run Cromwell’s Tap House in Dogpole for the last three years, officially took The Coach and Horses over in mid-November this year, and has quickly been able to get it open for business in time for the busy Christmas season.

Nick Hodgkiss has taken over The Coach and Horses in Shrewsbury town centre Pictures: Phil Blagg Photography

“What a magnificent building it is,” he said. “We’ve been open now just over two weeks, trying to bring some love back into an old, classic pub.

The Coach and Horses pub in Shrewsbury has reopened in Swan Hill. Pictures: Phil Blagg Photography

“We’ve changed quite a lot inside but tried to be humble, warm and atmospheric, in keeping with the fact it's a 500-year-old coaching house.