'The Christmas trees are a fabulous spectacle': Shrewsbury church to be 'ablaze with twinkling lights' as festival returns

From December 19, a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees will fill the Shrewsbury church for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

A previous Christmas Tree Festival at the church

The event will see be an on-going, diverse programme of Christmas music, song and dance.

Admission is free and organiser say the festival promises to be a spectacular display of trees.

The festival will run daily until January 3.

Abbi Grainger, Festival Organiser from St. Chad’s said: “We welcome people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church.

"The Christmas trees are a fabulous spectacle and are decorated in various themes, traditional, quirky, or brand-inspired by the many sponsors from social, charitable and business organisations!

"Each tree is sponsored and decorated by the generosity of local businesses, charities, community organisations and families, and St Chads is really happy to be welcoming them to maintain this heart-warming Christmas tradition."

She added that in addition to the festival; other events are planned and Christmas Church services will be taking place throughout the Christmas period with full details on the church website www.stchadschurchshrewsbury.com

"Please come and join us for these services to once again worship together at Christmas," said Abbi.