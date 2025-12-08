Organisers behind the initiative said the service had enjoyed an "encouraging start", with 373 passengers hopping on during its first week of operation.

The Night Bus trial is an Arriva service, funded by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP), coordinated by Shrewsbury BID and supported by the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG).

For the first week, travel on the bus was free for all passengers.

The idea was to encourage residents, workers and visitors to try the service for themselves and get familiar with the new late-night routes.

With £2 adult fares now in place, the team behind the scheme is urging the public to keep supporting the trial in the hope that the service could be retained and expanded in the future.

The Night Bus is intended to make late-night travel in Shrewsbury safer, easier and more affordable, especially during the busy festive season.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley said they were pleased at the initial response to the service, and encouraged people to use it where possible.

She said: “I’ve already heard from so many residents, night-time workers and young people who say the Night Bus has made a real difference to how confident they feel getting home safely. That’s exactly what we hoped this trial would achieve.

"With Christmas celebrations now in full swing, I’d really encourage anyone staying out late to plan their route home and make use of the Night Bus rather than walking long distances or near the river in the dark, which can pose real safety risks. The Night Bus is affordable, reliable and, most importantly, it’s safe.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council's portfolio holder for economic growth and transport, added: “These first-week figures are an encouraging sign that late-night transport has an important role to play in Shrewsbury’s future. For us at Shropshire Council, this trial is all about understanding how better-connected evening travel can support our night-time economy and make the town more accessible for everyone.

"Over the coming weeks we’ll be analysing usage patterns to help shape long-term decisions. The early signs are positive, the more residents use this service, the higher the chance that something similar can become permanent.”

The Night Bus runs Monday to Saturday until midnight across three key routes: N11 (Oxon), N25 (Harlescott) and N27 (Bayston Hill).

Fares are priced at £2 for adults, £1 for under-16s, and £5 for a group ticket for up to five people.

Concessionary pass holders travel free, and Arriva’s weekly/monthly bus passes are accepted.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, project lead for Safer Shrewsbury and public realm at Shrewsbury BID, added: "We’re really pleased with the strong start - but we now need continued and growing momentum to show that this service is both wanted and needed.

"The message is very simple: use it or lose it. Every journey helps strengthen the case for keeping the Night Bus beyond the trial and exploring what future expansion could look like.”

All timetables and route maps are available at shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus, with printed timetables also viewable at key points around the town centre, and at bus stops along all routes.