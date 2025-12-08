25-metre phone mast planned for cricket club land to solve village’s mobile coverage problems

Beacon Communications want to install the mast at Condover Cricket Club, near Shrewsbury, on a plot of land overlooking the sports ground.

The plans, if approved, will see a a 25-metre lattice tower with six antenna apertures and two microwave transmission dishes installed in a compound, enclosed by a 1.8 metre timber fence next to the ground.

The plans have been backed by Shropshire Council’s officer in charge for digital infrastructure and connectivity in the county.

Backing the scheme in a letter to planning officers, he said: “I believe the installation of this mast and equipment will improve the mobile phone coverage in what is currently a poorly served area and will bring significant benefits to both residents/businesses in Condover village and travellers using the A49 and the railway line.”

He said the proposed new mast will be shareable by all mobile network operators and will improve access to broadband and mobile phone connectivity.