Ivana Avery, aged 51, was last seen in the Farran Grove, Berwick Grange area of the town around 1pm yesterday (Saturday, December 6, 2025).

Ivana was driving a grey Ford Puma car with the partial VRM number ‘DX74’ which was last sighted on the A49 at Hadnall.

Ivana Avery has been reported missing

She is about 5ft1ins tall with dyed dark hair with a silver hair grip, normally worn up in a bun, which is shoulder length if worn down.

She was last seen wearing a black and white ski jacket with black zip up ankle boots and either blue jeans or black leggings.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are increasingly concerned for Ivana’s welfare and ask that anyone who has seen her to call 101 quoting log 279i of yesterday (Saturday).”

