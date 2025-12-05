The crash happened in Oteley Road this morning (Friday, December 5). Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC [road traffic collision] involving a car and a HGV on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury at 10.30am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman, the driver of the car, in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support, before conveying her by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

A fire service spokesman said: “At 10.36am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one car and one HGV. No persons trapped.”

Oteley Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

