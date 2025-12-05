Shropshire town ranked as one of UK's happiest places to live in 'happy at home' survey

More than 19,500 people took part in Rightmove's 2025 'happy at home' survey, which seeks to identify the happiest places to live across Britain.

While the survey highlighted the overall happiest places to live, it also revealed regional rankings. Shrewsbury was named among the happiest places in the West Midlands, while Llandrindod Wells in Powys earned a spot among the happiest in Wales.

Shrewsbury ranked fourth in the West Midlands, behind Leamington Spa, Lichfield, and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Shrewsbury performed well nationally too, coming in 32nd in the overall rankings of happiest places to live.

From its findings, Rightmove said people who live in a rural location are more likely to say they feel happy where they lived than urban and suburban dwellers.

The study also revealed residents who live close to a national park or Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are typically happier than people who do not.

The five happiest places to live in the West Midlands according to Rightmove are:

Leamington Spa Lichfield Stratford-on-Avon Shrewsbury Tamworth

In Wales, Anglesey was named the happiest place to live as Llandrindod Wells ranked third.

The top five happiest places to live in Wales are:

Anglesey Monmouth Llandrindod Wells Llandudno Cardiff

Skipton in North Yorkshire was crowned the happiest place to live in Britain for 2025, with Richmond upon Thames and Camden in London securing second and third place respectively.

Rightmove noted that residents in the South West of England are generally the happiest with where they live, while those in the East Midlands are the least satisfied.

The study also found that happiness with one's living situation tends to increase with age, potentially due to larger housing budgets as people grow older. Residents aged 18 to 24 were the least likely to be satisfied with their living situation, while those aged 65 and over were the most likely to feel content.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert, said: "Each year our study celebrates all the different things that make us feel happy with where we live - our neighbours, green spaces, having access to important services.

"A lot more goes into choosing an area to live other than the home itself. Being within easy reach of nature and green spaces regularly comes out as an important factor for people, along with having friendly neighbours and feeling you can truly be yourself where you live."