Kirsty Walsh’s husband Shane died aged 29 after a night out in the county town in 2017.

Since his tragic death, Kirsty has been campaigning in Shrewsbury to raise awareness of water safety, giving up her weekends to join patrols every Christmas, encouraging people to enjoy their nights out safely and get home to their loved ones.

As an ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue, the charity who helped recover Shane’s body from the River Severn, Kirsty will join volunteers every Friday and Saturday evening throughout December as part of the Home and Dry campaign.

River safety campaigner Kirsty Walsh and her late husband Shane

The volunteers will be a visible presence in the town, engaging with the public to remind them of the importance of sticking together and steering clear of the water, as well as being on hand to assist should anyone come into danger.

The patrols will be led by West Mercia Search and Rescue, with support from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It will also form part of the police’s Operation Presence, which aims to make sure people are safe as they enjoy their festive nights out.

Kirsty said: “Since losing Shane, I have been passionate about creating a legacy for our children, and raising awareness in his memory.

“I am proud to be part of the Home and Dry campaign, and will keep pushing in order to raise awareness and hopefully prevent future tragedies.”

West Mercia Search and Rescue Volunteer Mark Eccleston said: “If we can encourage just one person to take extra steps to keep themselves safe, these patrols have been worthwhile.

“Too many lives are lost to drowning each year and we see the immeasurable impact these have on the families left behind.”

Inspector Ingrid Tozer from West Mercia Police said: “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas, and we are proud to support Kirsty and the other volunteers from West Mercia Search and Rescue who devote their own time freely to keep others safe.

“West Mercia Police will continue to help support the Home and Dry campaign, and work to raise awareness and educate people of the dangers in order to prevent devastating consequences. Remember if your mate is on the beer- steer well clear.”

The West Mercia Search and Rescue river patrol team from winter 2024

Cathy Williams, prevention officer for Road and Water Safety said: “Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is proud to work alongside our partners and Kirsty to raise awareness of the dangers around water, especially during the festive season.”

People are being urged to follow these life-saving tips: keep away from the water’s edge; avoid walking home along the river; if you need the loo, steer clear of the river; and if you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 immediately, tell them to float on their back and control their breathing. Throw something that floats, like a life ring or throwline – never enter the water yourself.

The Home and Dry campaign is backed by a number of agencies, alongside the families of those affected by drowning, to help promote water safety and prevent further tragedies. For more information, advice and resources visit: Home and Dry | West Mercia Police

