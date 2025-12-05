Man to stand trial accused of causing death of 49-year-old in Shrewsbury crash

Matthew Tommey of Kop Close, Brimfield in Herefordshire is accused of causing the death of Edward Davies on Thursday, February 13 on the A5 in Felton Butler, Shrewsbury.

The 44-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday and to make a plea of “not guilty” to the single charge.

Sign up to the Shropshire Star's free weekly court newsletter to get our best coverage of court and crime in the county emailed to you every Monday

Tommey is accused of driving his black Jaguar F-Pace dangerously before he struck the white Skoda Kamiq travelling in the same direction that was driven by Edward Davies on the eastbound carriageway of the Nesscliffe By-Pass

The crash happened during rush hour at around 5.40pm and led to the road being closed for some hours after the incident.

Mr Davies was declared dead at the scene.

Judge Trevor Meegan bailed Tommey ahead of his trial on February 18, 2028.