Business makes a 'tree-mendous' donation to Shrewsbury Town Football Club and local hospice

Two 10ft Nordmann fir Christmas trees have been delivered to the football club’s Croud Meadow Stadium by Love Plants at Salop Leisure, the town’s caravan and motorhome dealership.

Tree-mendous – Salop Leisure marketing director Ed Glover (second from left) presents the Christmas trees to Shrewsbury Town players Tom Anderson and Luca Hoole watched by Jenny Bean, Severn Hospice fundraising manager

The trees can be seen taking pride of place in the club's main reception and Sovereign Suite adding festive sparkle for staff, players, fans and guests.

Terri Duncan, the club’s events manager, said: “The beautiful, real Christmas trees from Love Plants at Salop Leisure add a festive sparkle and wonderful aroma to our reception area and our main function room.”

Love Plants is fully prepared for a busy festive season with sales of Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations and plants in full swing.

The firm says it has not increased the price of freshly cut Nordmann Fir Christmas trees, which are available in a range of sizes, for four years. The most popular size - six to seven feet – is still £45 and all trees are delivered free within a 10-mile radius of Shrewsbury.

The company is offering a 10 per cent discount on freshly cut and potted Christmas trees over the Christmas Market weekend, December 6 and 7. Admission to the market, which is open from 10am to 4pm on both days, is free.

As an extra bonus for customers, Love Plants will be open until 8pm on December 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Salop Leisure is also donating £1 to Severn Hospice for each Christmas tree it sells as part of a pledge to raise £10,000 for the charity this year.

“We are proud to support Severn Hospice which provides wonderful care for people in our communities,” said Salop Leisure’s chairman Tony Bywater. “Sadly, quite a few of our late staff members have been cared for at the hospice over the years.”

Jenny Bean, Severn Hospice fundraising manager, added: “Salop Leisure’s support means so much to us and the donation for every Christmas tree sold is just one of the ways they are raising vital funds for our care.

“Our services are completely free of charge, so every single pound they are generously raising makes a huge difference to local families when they need it most, not just at Christmas, but all through the year.”

Meanwhile, Salop Leisure is pulling out all the stops with exciting Christmas events attractions at the company’s Love2Stay glamping and touring resort. A Twilight Trail runs until December 30 and Santa’s Grotto is open until Christmas Eve.

In addition, the Salop Santa Dash returns on December 6. Starting at 9am, the dash will take runners, joggers and walkers along a 5km route around the Salop Leisure site.

Entry, which includes a Santa suit, costs £18 and any profit made will go to Severn Hospice. This fun event is open to everyone, but young children must be accompanied by an adult.

To book and learn more about all the festive experiences at Salop Leisure, visit https://www.salopleisure.co.uk/.