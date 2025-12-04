New £773,000 grant funding to support 63-bed extra-care scheme being built in Shrewsbury

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker has announced a £773,000 investment to help dozens of older people who are struggling to live independently because they cannot afford a home that meets their care needs.

The money will support the construction of 63 extra-care apartments on brownfield land in Shrewsbury which will be made available to the over-55s at reduced rents.

The four-storey complex, off Maxfield Drive near Meole Brace, is being built by London-based Preferred Homes and will offer more support than sheltered housing but still allow residents to live on their own.

The self-contained flats will have staff on hand to provide any personal care and 24/7 support services.

The scheme, called Maxfield Place, will include a communal lounge and dining space, a kitchen, multi-purpose flexible rooms and other communal spaces as well as a guest overnight suite and a restaurant open to the community.

There will also be a garden with a communal courtyard, allotment area with raised beds so residents can grow plants and food and seating.

The scheme, which is classed as 100 per cent affordable, is also being backed by Homes England and is being built on 1.2 acres of unused land in line with the so-called 'HAPPI Principles'.

This is a design that focuses on the needs of older people and offers housing that is an alternative to the family home but able to adapt over time as needs change.

A CGI of Maxfield Place, a new extra care facility being constructed in Shrewsbury

Mr Parker said: "Older people often tell me they could live independently for longer if they had a helping hand they could call on sometimes.

"But too many are denied this option because there are not enough affordable homes that meet their needs.

"That's not acceptable - extra-care homes should be available for all elderly people, not just those who are able to pay a premium.

"I'm focusing my housing funds on building more social and affordable homes for people of all ages, including schemes like this one that can give our older residents a better quality of life in their golden years."

Stephen Sorrell, social partnership director at Preferred Homes, added: "The West Midlands Combined Authority has long supported the work we've been doing at Preferred Homes, first with our scheme in Telford and now with Shrewsbury.

"We're pleased to partner with local authorities who recognise the urgent need for specialist housing options for older people that not only meet needs for high-quality homes but also provide appropriate care to support independent living.

"This funding will help us to bring forward an affordable housing solution in an area of need and regenerate a site so that it can contribute to the wider community."