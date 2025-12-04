Fire crews called out to bungalow blaze in a Shropshire village

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident in Maesbrook saw them called out just after 6am.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

A spokesperson said the incident involved a fire within a bungalow.

"Crews have used six breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets, thermal imaging camera, and one short extension ladder to extinguish the fire."

There were no details of any casualties.

The incident was declared over at 7.17pm.