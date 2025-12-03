Shrewsbury's youngest Mayor shortlisted for national award

Shrewsbury Town Council has revealed that Councillor Alex Wagner has been shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year in the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Star Council Awards 2025/26.

Councillor Wagner, who represents the Quarry and Coton Hill ward, has been recognised for his commitment to public service, his proactive approach to community engagement, and his dedication to improving life for residents.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner

In May 2025, at the age of 24, Councillor Wagner became Mayor of Shrewsbury - making him the youngest in the town’s modern history.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, praised the nomination, saying: “Alex has a wise head on young shoulders.

"He brings energy, insight and maturity well beyond his years, and the difference he has made to Shrewsbury in such a short time is remarkable. This nomination is richly deserved.”

Since 2021, Councillor Wagner has also served as a member of Shropshire Council, and in May 2025 he became Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, taking a leading role in shaping policy and supporting initiatives across the county.

The NALC Star Council Awards are the only national awards recognising the achievements of town and parish councils, councillors, clerks and county associations across England.

The winners will be announced in February 2026.