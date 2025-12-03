Police seek 'key witness' after death of retired army officer in crash outside Shrewsbury supermarket

William Terrence Jones, 83, was walking from his home to Morrisons in Shrewsbury when he was struck by a black Audi TT at around 12.30pm on Saturday, November 22.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics and a Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter were dispatched, as well as police officers, and Mr Jones was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital trauma unit.

Tributes have been placed at the scene of the crash outside Morrison's in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

Despite the best efforts of medics, nothing could be done to save Mr Jones and he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7pm.

Police say a woman in her 50s has been assisting with enquiries.

Now West Mercia Police is hoping to track down a "key witness" and has reissued an appeal for information.

Whitchurch Road was closed for a number of hours

PC Steve Wootton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died following the collision.

“Our enquiries continue, and we are keen to speak to the driver [of] a small white car [or] van which was travelling from the direction of Heathgates roundabout and turned right into First Avenue seconds before the collision.

“They weren’t involved in the incident but could have key information or dashcam footage to assist with our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else who we have not yet spoken to and witnessed the collision itself or could have dashcam footage of the vehicle involved in the moments before.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Wootton on 01905 973369 or via email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.