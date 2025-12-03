Plans underway to enhance Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury

Local landscape architects Camlins have visited Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground in Copthorne to begin early design work and prepare for public consultation.

The site is currently in the process of being transferred from Shropshire Council to Shrewsbury Town Council. Once complete, the transfer will enable the town council to explore improvement options and potential investment to enhance the space for local residents.

Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground is home to several community facilities, including the Shelton Bike Track, the Shelton Community Woodland, a full-size football pitch and a multi-use games area.

Camlins landscape director Paul Shirley Smith was given a tour of the site by town council clerk Helen Ball and council leader Rob Wilson. The firm has been commissioned to produce a series of artistic concept drawings, informed by a community consultation planned for early next year.

Residents will be invited to share their ideas on how the large open space could be developed into a more vibrant and valued community asset.

Paul Shirley Smith, landscape director at Camlins, said: "We are delighted to be working with Shrewsbury Town Council on the future of Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground. It is already a well-loved space with significant natural and recreational value, and our role now is to explore how it can evolve to meet the needs and aspirations of local residents.

"We look forward to shaping ideas that will support a meaningful community discussion next year."

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and councillor for Copthorne, added: "The transfer of Shorncliffe Drive Recreation Ground marks a real opportunity for the local community. We want residents to play a central role in imagining what this space can become, and working with Camlins is the first step in that journey.

"Their initial concepts, based on the views of the community, will help us develop conversations with the people who use and value this area every day."

Further details about the consultation will be released in the new year.