Shrewsbury Tree of Light looks to add to near-£200k legacy thanks to dedicated volunteers Ann and Susan - we reveal the list of names

Ann Watkin and her sister Susan Wylie stuffed no fewer than 500 Tree of Light reminders into envelopes which were posted out.

The preparation of Rotary Tree of Light information into envelopes has until now been carried out year-on-year by Rotarians at one of their fortnightly meetings.

This year Ann and Susan stepped forward and volunteered to perform the hours-long task so that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club could spend more time discussing 2025 Tree of Light potential recipients – as well as forthcoming fundraising activities including their Santa sleigh.

Ann and Susan busy stuffing the Tree of Light envelopes.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s traditional Tree of Light calendar is now in its third decade and once again the organisers are confident of raising around £5,000 for local charities which are still to be named.

Club secretary Gareth Watkins said: “The Tree of Light is a marvellous annual event which has been running for 28 years.

“As a result, this magnificent enterprise has raised a total of nearly £200,000 which is used to support charities and good causes in the local community.

The Tree of Light

“More and more each year the Tree of Light becomes particularly special when considering the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“And the Tree of Light’s success is completely down to the generosity of all our wonderful donors who continue to support us year on year.”

He added: “In the New Year we hope that once again a considerable sum of money will be put to good use supporting local charities and communities.”

And also once again the 500 Tree of Light envelopes are being generously posted by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accounts of Brassey Road, Shrewsbury.

Anyone not on the Tree of Light register but interested in making a donation can do so by emailing gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.

Dedications featured on this year's Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Tree of Light (names in bold denote people who have donated to remember their loved ones):

A

Allen - Fred and Brenda Allen (Mum and Dad) - Sandra and Susan (sisters greatly missed) - George, Mary and Edna Craston; Allmark - Fred Allmark - Ivy Allmark - Scott Allmark.

B

Bateman - David and Sybil Davies (always in our thoughts); Beason - Paul Beason and Joyce Beason - Mr and Mrs Dorricott; Benson - George and Elsie Ruscoe - Ivan, Peggy and Sue Williams; Birch - Richard Birch - Pamela Herbert; Bishop - Sidney and Bertha Marston - Trevor Bishop; Bound - Steve Tidy, a wonderful dad, husband and granddad - Sadie Tidy, a wonderful mum, wife, nanny and great nanny - Barbara Bound, a wonderful mum, wife, nanny and great nanny - Harold Bound, a wonderful dad, husband and grandad; Bowen - David Leech (ex-ambulance service) - Eileen Leech; Brown - Bill, Elsie, Robert and Martin Cross - Cath and Tudor Brown; Burbridge - William and Jessica Camwell - David Burbridge.

C

Croft - beloved mum Kath Horton and dad Geoff Horton - Stan Croft (Dad), Midge Croft (Mum) - Helen Maguire, Terry Cooper, Arthur Carter; Curran - Denise Curran, dear sister.

D

Davies - Gladys and Jack Jones - Rose Davies; Davies - Margaret and Trevor Davies, John, Trevor, Sid and Ken Davies - Margaret and William Davies, Elizabeth and Reg Brown - Flo and Fred Kirkham - Bill Nancie and Jean Lane, Malcolm and Brenda Bain - Jose Launchbury and Barbara Spencer; Davies - Iris Elizabeth Hayes - Harry Davies - Sylvia Davies.

E

Edwards - George (Big G) Edwards; Edwards - Norman and Dolly Taylor - Bob and Phyllis Edwards - Christopher Edwards, Robert Murray Edwards; Eggby - Howard Davies (Dad) - Rose Davies (Mum) - Beatrice Callwood (Mum), Valerie Hampson (sister); Evans - Gareth Evans; Evelyn Celia Evans - Arthur Evans - David Evans; Evans - Margaret and Wilfred Evans - Margaret and Sam Price; Evans - Claire Elizabeth Evans - daughter, loving you always - Robert Williams - Dad, never forgotten - Maud Williams - Mum, remembered always.

F

Farmer - Sidney and Isobella Lilian Farmer; Fleming - Joseph Dance, Mildred Dance - loving mum and dad remembered by Joan; Frostick - John Ingham - Arthur Ingham - Enid Ingham.

G

Gough - Roland Gough; Greenley - Harry Weatherall, beloved brother - Alice Weatherall, his wife - Dear husband Peter Greenley and his brothers Keith and Norman - John Weatherall, cherished nephew.

H

Harris - Jeff and Connie Harris; Hazan - Don and Mary Bickerton - Non and Moshe Hazan - Margaret Miller, Helen Hastings - Spital; Herbert / Mr RG Bishton - Mrs Marlene Bishton (wife and mum) and Nan - Mrs Evelyn Herbert, wife, mum and nan.; Howells - Bill and Gwen Bennett in loving memory - Mark Stephen Howells in loving memory - Mavis and Rex Howells in loving memory.

J

Jones - Cyril Swift - Phyll Swift; Jones - Phillip Jones - Sam Birch - Gertie Birch; Jones - Gerald Richards - Joan Richards - Jim Jones, Nora Jones; Jones - Cyril Lloyd - Vera Maud Lloyd - Christine Merlyn Paige.

K

Kelly - Mr Niel Kelly - Mrs Rita Jamison; Lax - Ivan Lax - Bessie Lax - William Lax.

L

Lees - Stanley and Ellen Jones - Bryan and Gwen Jones, Roger Jones - Bill Lees; Lewis - Frank and Mabel Williams - Gerry Williams - Brian Williams; Lewis - Dearest mum in our hearts always, love Sue and Kate - Dearest mum-in-law, miss you more than words can say, love Sue - Darling granddaughter Amy, love and miss you for ever.

M

Martin - Olive & Alfred Walker - Betty Martin - Jack Huntress & Arthur Harvey; Matthews - Arthur and Nancie Matthews - William Matthews - Arthur Matthews; Moden - Hilda May Moden - Harold Robert Moden; Morgan - Derek, Charlie and Mary Morgan; Morris - Alfred and Mary Pryce - John and Joyce Morris; Patricia Morris - Eileen Hill, A much loved sister; Morris - Alfred and Mary Pryce - John and Joyce Morris; Morrison - Christine McMillan - Elizabeth Kelly; Newman - Joan Appleyard - Frank Appleyard.

P

Pacult - Anne Hulme, my friend - Zbig Pacult - my beloved Husband; Parry - Maurice Vernon Waite - Margaret Ruth Waite - Roland Parry (Ben); Peplow - John Howard Peplow - May Peplow; Pitchford - Simon Pitchford - Helen and Harry Plimley - Carol Plimley; Price - Matthew Charles David Price, grandson - Edith Sarah Newbrook, mother - Kevin Paul Price (Kev); Pritchard - Geoffrey Salter - Gerald Pritchard - Edna Pritchard; Procter - Richard Procter - Margaret Procter - Nora Sarginson.

R

Ramsey - Mum and Dad (Peggy and Fred) Ramsey - Sisters June and Doe (nee Ramsey) and Dad (Howard) Weller - Also my beloved and greatly missed boys, Phil (Alf) Ramsey and Becks; Reade - Peter Reade - Ken Davies - Lois Davies; Reade - Peter Reade - Lily Rowland - Arthur Rowland, Pat Tomlinson.

S

Sharp - In loving memory of Bob and Marjorie Chorlton and Ron Sharp - In memory of my beloved wife Jane Sharp; Smith - Eric Baker, Ethel Baker, Colin Baker - Doris and Eric Smith.

T

Thompson - Norman Thompson - Isabel Weston - Tom Weston; Tipton - Dorothy Tipton; Tune - Patricia Margaret Tune - Michael Trevor Tune - Norman Alan Sykes;

W

Wainwright - Jack and Olive Oakley (Dad and Mum); Wareing - George and Hilda Griffiths - Wilfred and Mildred Wareing - Betty Clay; Watkins - David and Dorothy Watkins, beloved parents - Gerald and Margaret Doyle, beloved parents; Williams - Glyn Francis Williams - Pips Francis Fitch; Williams - Clifford Broadbent, beloved dad - Marion Broadbent, beloved mum - Rich Williams, beloved son and dad; Williams - Mrs Ann Haycock (Mum), Mr Ernest Haycock (Dad) - Mrs Freda Williams (Mum) and Mr Cecil Williams (Dad) - James Williams (brother), Bryan Haycock (brother) - Nathan Jarvis a beautiful grandson; Williams - Howard and Betty Williams - David Williams; Willis - Florrie Bridgwater - Arthur Willis - Winifred Willis.

Y

Yeomans - Kathleen Hargreaves, James Hargreaves, Winifred Yeomans.