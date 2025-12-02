New cycle storage pods installed in Shrewsbury as demand surges with more planned for next year

Four new pods have been installed in the county town after positive feedback from residents, and were made available for subscriptions via the Park My Bike app on Monday (December 1).

The Shrewsbury BID said the first round of secure 'Shrewsbury Moves Cycle Pods', introduced in the summer, proved hugely successful, with all five subscription-based pods filling up within days of installation.

Each pod is now fully booked and operating with a waiting list. A total 51 people are currently waiting for a space in the pods installed earlier this year.

Building on this momentum, four additional pods have been installed at Frankwell Car Park, Frankwell Island, the Quarry Leisure Centre, and on Oxon Business Park, giving residents, commuters and visitors more flexible options for secure cycle parking at just £5 per month.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, project lead at safer Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury BID, said: "The response to the first six pods showed us just how many people in Shrewsbury want to cycle more but need somewhere secure and dependable to leave their bike. These four new pods are the next step in making every day cycling easier, safer and more convenient for everyone."

A third round of installations is scheduled for January, and Shrewsbury residents are being encouraged to help shape future locations by suggesting where the next wave of pods should be placed.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, added: "It’s fantastic to see so many people choosing to cycle more regularly, and we’re committed to making that choice easier and safer while still making sure that those who need, or prefer to drive are accommodated.

"These new pods will give even more people the confidence to park their bikes securely in town – making cycling a more viable option for commuters, visitors and residents alike."