New planters and parklets coming to Shrewsbury town centre as contractor sought

The Shrewsbury BID has launched a tender, seeking a contractor that can install, establish and maintain new planters in Shrewsbury town centre.

The project will include two rectangular street planters with a medium, linear footprint, alongside two smaller circular street planters.

Furthermore, a 'forest-style parklet' with an elongated layout and mixed planting zones will be created, together with a café-style parklet featuring a broad frontage and low-height, mixed planting designed to enhance the streetscape.

Parklets are repurposed kerbside parking spaces.

Shrewsbury is well-known as the 'town of flowers' and boasts the stunning Dingle garden, created by Percy Thrower, and has a long history of success in the Britain in Bloom competitions.

The BID said contractors responding to the tender will be expected to provide a complete planting scheme suitable for year-round interest. The scheme should be designed to thrive in town centre conditions while remaining low maintenance.

Small trees or structural plants must be included without obstructing pedestrian or driver visibility. All plants, soil, and materials, including fixings, will be supplied by the contractor.

The Shrewsbury BID added that the contractor will also be responsible for the establishment and ongoing maintenance of the plantings. During the bedding-in period, this includes regular watering, deadheading, plant replacements as needed, and general care to ensure the greenery becomes well established.

Contractors will also need to provide a short maintenance plan outlining the frequency of care, methods, and responsibilities for ongoing upkeep.

The tender closes on December 12. Planting is scheduled to take place between January and March 2026, with ongoing maintenance starting from March 2026 onwards.

The brief said: "We are seeking a contractor to supply, plant, and maintain greenery across a small set of new planters and parklets located within Shrewsbury town centre. The work includes installation, establishment, and on-going maintenance."

Further information can be found on the Shrewsbury BID website.