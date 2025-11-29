Firefighters tackle blaze in bedroom of Shrewsbury home

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Whitehouse Gardens at around 2pm on Saturday (November 29) after reports of a house fire.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire involved a first-floor bedroom, as well as the roof space of the property.

The firefighters extinguished the blaze using jets and worked on clearing the property of smoke.

The stop message, indicating the scene was under control, was received at 2.23pm.