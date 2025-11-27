Shropshire town street signs snapped by county photographer to create spectacular jigsaws

John Hayward has clocked up a total of 50 miles - or 140,000 steps - to create jigsaws of Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Broseley and the Ironbridge Gorge.

John, who lives in Shifnal, has been photographing Shropshire for the past 13 years.

He runs the Shropshire and Beyond photo library and uses his images to create a range of jigsaws as well as calendars, greetings cards, postcards and books.