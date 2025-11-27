Shropshire town street signs snapped by county photographer to create spectacular jigsaws
A professional landscape photographer has been trampling the pavements of towns across Shropshire taking pictures of street signs to turn them into jigsaw puzzles.
John Hayward has clocked up a total of 50 miles - or 140,000 steps - to create jigsaws of Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Broseley and the Ironbridge Gorge.
John, who lives in Shifnal, has been photographing Shropshire for the past 13 years.
He runs the Shropshire and Beyond photo library and uses his images to create a range of jigsaws as well as calendars, greetings cards, postcards and books.