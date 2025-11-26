'Sky garden' planned for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to help patients recover

Rotarians from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club are joining forces with The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) in a new partnership to boost hospital fundraising efforts.

Working to make a real difference for patients and staff, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has agreed to establish unique sky gardens as a key feature of the new multi-million pound extension at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The innovative sky garden will enhance the experience of patients during their stay in the new healthcare facilities set to open in 2028.

The gardens, located on the top floor of the building, will form part of the new critical care unit and oncology ward.

An artist's impression of sky gardens on the fourth floor of the new healthcare facilities at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Aiming to provide a calm space for patients and their loved ones, the garden and outdoor space will support mental and physical wellbeing during what can be a very stressful and difficult time.

The garden will allow patients, their families and staff time away from clinical areas and without the sounds of medical devices.

Dr Chris Mowatt, Clinical Director for Critical Care said: “The new unit – including this unique outdoor space – will offer a far better environment for our patients, bringing high-quality specialist care together in one place and making their time in hospital more comfortable.

Major work has been taking place at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for their support with this project. Having safe access to outdoor areas, even briefly, is enormously valuable for some of the most unwell patients we look after.

“It supports early rehabilitation, reduces delirium and helps patients reconnect with the world beyond intensive care - all of which are vital to their recovery.”

Club president Johnathan Callwood said he was ‘thrilled’ that Rotary was partnering with the trust to plan for the gardens.

He said: “Rotary has been at the forefront of many innovative projects over the years, but it is fair to say none as far-reaching nor exciting as the sky garden whose name will be unveiled shortly.

“We confidently anticipate that the sky gardens will bring enormous enjoyment to patients requiring care in the new facilities and we are delighted to work with SaTH to support the creation, design and fundraising of this most exciting new facility.

“We also know that this will be the beginning of a close relationship between Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and SaTH and that this stimulating project will benefit many Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales residents for years to come.”

To launch fundraising efforts for the new facility Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is holding a special event at Berwick House, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, December 2.

The occasion, starting at 6.45pm, will offer a private tour of the stunning house, which has been in the same family for six generations, and will include canapes and mulled wine, a Christmas Fayre and light walk at a cost of £45 per ticket.

Tickets can be obtained through joycelin@mountsevern.co.uk.

A strong commitment from the rotary has been made to continue working with the trust through its established Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) Charity, ensuring funds are used to create a more positive experience for patients.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We are delighted to be working with a long-standing organisation within the community – Rotary brings a wealth of experience in supporting important projects throughout the county.

“Having support from this exemplary organisation will only enhance the reach of SaTH Charity and our fundraising opportunities for the future – I am excited to see this relationship develop for many years to come.”

Both organisations are committed to working with and listening to services users and communities to help shape the look and feel of the sky gardens, with a focus group taking place on Friday, December 5, from 11am to 1pm.

Those interested in taking part can register their interest with sath.engagement@nhs.net.