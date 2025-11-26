Popular Shrewsbury restaurant Avatar finds a new home - just over the road in former board game cafe
An established Shrewsbury restaurant is expanding by relocating to new premises - just over the road from its current home.
By Tamlyn Jones
Avatar, which serves Nepalese and Indian food, is moving from 22-23 Mardol to 49 Mardol.
The new venue is a Grade II-listed property with 2,437 sq ft of space and a further 1,937 sq ft mezzanine storage area.
The restaurant, which first opened in 2014, is due to make the move next spring but will continue operating from its current base in the meantime.
49 Mardol was home to board games café Nerdy but that closed in May after six years in business.