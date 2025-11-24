Police appeal after Shrewsbury alleyway assault leaves man in hospital

West Mercia Police have released a picture of a man they believe was in the area at the time, who they hope can help with their investigation.

The force said the incident took place in the alleyway next to Labyrinth Nightclub on Hill's Lane at around 3.45am on Sunday - November 23.

A statement from the police said: "Officers would like to identify this man as they believe he can help with their enquiries into a serious assault in Shrewsbury yesterday morning.

"The assault happened around 3.45am in the alleyway next to the Labyrinth nightclub on Hill’s Lane.

"The victim was assaulted by a man which resulted in him being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"If you know who this man is or have any information that would help identify him, please contact DC Threlkeld by e-mailing robert.threlkeld@westmercia.police.uk and quoting '00078_i' of November 23.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/n6lLK.