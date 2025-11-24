Shropshire Star
Buses no longer stopping at controversial Shrewsbury bus stop - due to safety

Shrewsbury's controversial new bus stop will no longer be used by buses - because of concerns over safety.

By Dominic Robertson
The appearance of the bus stop on the town's railway station gyratory earlier this month left residents bemused and frustrated.

The stop has been included as part of the revamp of the gyratory, but was placed across the one remaining lane of traffic, after the second lane was converted to a cycle lane.

Residents raised concerns about the impact on traffic flow with the stop blocking the one-vehicle lane, while others questioned the safety for pedestrians getting on and off buses, stepping across a cycle lane.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a redesign for the controversial bus stop
There has been widespread criticism of the new bus stop added as part of the gyratory changes in Shrewsbury.