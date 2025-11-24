Buses no longer stopping at controversial Shrewsbury bus stop - due to safety

The appearance of the bus stop on the town's railway station gyratory earlier this month left residents bemused and frustrated.

The stop has been included as part of the revamp of the gyratory, but was placed across the one remaining lane of traffic, after the second lane was converted to a cycle lane.

Residents raised concerns about the impact on traffic flow with the stop blocking the one-vehicle lane, while others questioned the safety for pedestrians getting on and off buses, stepping across a cycle lane.