'Join us for an evening of music, reflection, and community spirit': Shrewsbury crematorium to hold Christmas memorial service

Emstrey Crematorium & Cemetery in Shrewsbury said it is warmly inviting members of the community to its annual Christmas memorial service, described as a heartfelt evening of remembrance and reflection.

The service at the crematorium off London Road will be led by celebrant Philip Davies and the Rev. Nick Webb, with musical accompaniment from the Vocalease Choir, who are set to create a comforting and uplifting atmosphere.

The event on Thursday, December 4, begins at 7pm with doors open and refreshments available from 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for Emstrey Crematorium & Cemetery said: "This special event offers an opportunity to honour and remember loved ones during the festive season.

"Join us for an evening of music, reflection, and community spirit."

Attendees are encouraged to contact the crematorium on 01743 237900 to reserve seats and indicate how many will be attending.

There is no charge for attending but all donations received will be passed on to Severn Hospice, supporting their vital work in the community.

The names of loved ones will be displayed during the service and if attendees wish someone to be specifically remembered, they should let the crematorium team know when booking.

To look out for local updates about the service, follow the crematorium's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EmstreyCrematoriumandCemetery