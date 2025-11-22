Person pulled from Shrewsbury's River Severn in late night rescue by emergency services

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and West Midlands Ambulance Service, all rushed to the scene of the incident, shortly before 1am today - Saturday, November 22.

The fire service said it had been alerted to a person in the River Severn near The Dana, at 12.49am.

One fire crew from the nearby fire station on St Michael's Street attended and helped the police in getting a person out of the water.

The incident came on one of the coldest nights of the year so far.