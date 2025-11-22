Almost £2,000 raised towards £30k goal to help Shropshire homeless charity stay open this winter

The Shrewsbury Ark launched a "last, desperate" appeal last month to secure its future and ensure it can remain open this winter.

The charity runs the county's only day centre for people experiencing homelessness but says rising costs and falling income have left it facing a "significant shortfall each month".

To stay afloat, The Ark launched an urgent appeal asking for 1,000 to commit to a regular monthly donation, starting from £5, to help prevent closure.

As of Friday (November 21) more than £2,000 of a target £30,000 has been raised by 47 donors, with 41 days remaining in the 'Save The Ark' winter appeal.

You can donate to The Ark's urgent appeal here

The charity said: "Every day we provide focused person-centred support along with the basics that restore dignity and hope, hot meals, showers, laundry, postal services and a safe, welcoming space for those with nowhere else to turn.

"We’ve worked hard to make The Ark stronger and more sustainable, streamlining our operations, cutting costs and focusing on what truly changes lives. But after a year of rising costs and reduced grant funding, we need our community to stand with us.

"To survive this winter, we urgently need £30,000 in cash donations to rebuild our reserves and keep services running - 1,000 Friends of The Ark giving small monthly contributions to secure our long-term future. Every pound helps us stay open - every Friend of The Ark helps us plan ahead."

Rising energy bills, falling income, and fewer grants to cover operational expenses have caused The Ark's reserves to "rapidly dwindle".

The charity was forced to close its Shrewsbury town centre shop this summer due to rising costs. Its monthly operating costs are around £20,000, most of which covers wages for its small team of five staff and utility bills to keep the centre running.