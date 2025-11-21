Severn Hospice prepares for Light of Love event

The outdoor event, which takes place on December 7 in the peaceful grounds of the hospice at Bicton, is expected to draw hundreds of supporters from the region, each coming together to remember those who will be missed during the Christmas season.

A poignant and uplifting occasion, Lights of Love has long been a source of comfort for families and friends who wish to honour loved ones while supporting the vital work of the hospice.

At the centre of the service will stand a magnificent Christmas tree, adorned with thousands of shimmering lights, each dedicated to the memory of someone being called to mind.

Severn Hospice's lights of love event returns for the festive season.

The evening includes carols and readings, and music from Wem Jubilee Band, Key Change Coir and pianist and singer Faye Hudson, creating an atmosphere for quiet remembrance.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice Chief Executive, said: “Lights of Love is such a special evening, and not just for those who’ve experienced first-hand the compassionate care we’re known for.

“Everyone is welcome, it is an evening for community remembrance which we hope offers comfort to those who are missing someone dear to them, whether they have a direct connection to Severn Hospice or not.

“We are privileged to have cared for so many local people and Lights of Love is an extension of that care.”

The event is free to attend and dedications in memory can be made at any time through the Severn Hospice website.

Refreshments and festive treats, courtesy of the hospice kitchen and its Refresh café will also be on sale.

The service begins at 4pm, and parking is available at Oxon Park & Ride and on the nearby business park, making it easy for families and friends to arrive together.

For further details, to dedicate a light or to buy a handmade star keepsake, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/lights.