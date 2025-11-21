The company, based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has plenty of festive fun and surprises in store for families this year, with an exciting line-up at its sister businesses Love2Stay, Love Plants and Love Coffee.

The festive fun includes a Christmas Market at Love Plants, Salop Leisure’s a specialist plants centre, on the weekend of December 6 and 7.

More than 40 stalls are expected at the event, which will be open 10am to 4pm on both days.

The magical Christmas Twilight Trail at Love2Stay.

There will be stalls selling handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, decorations, food and drink, with free entry and plenty of parking available.

The weather-proof market will be held in polytunnels at Love Plants and manager Tom Pountney is inviting businesses to get in touch if they would like to join the stallholders at the event.

Santa in his grotto at Love2Stay.

Freshly cut Nordmann fir Christmas trees and potted varieties will be available from this Saturday (November 22), with Love Plants donating £1 to Severn Hospice for each one it sells.

Love Plants will also be selling plants, wreaths and Christmas gifts.

To add to the festive fun, the Salop Santa Dash returns on December 6.

Starting at 9am, the dash will take runners, joggers and walkers along a 5km route around the Salop Leisure site.

Entry costs £18, including a Santa suit, and any profit made will go to Severn Hospice.

The event is open to everyone but young children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Love2Stay touring and glamping resort will be hosting a Twilight Trail - a festive walk in a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and seasonal displays – from November 22 to December 30, starting at 4.30pm.

Children can also visit Santa at Love2Stay and receive a gift in his grotto at Love2Stay until December 24.

Love Coffee, Salop Leisure’s café and restaurant, has started serving festive afternoon teas and will continue until December 23, from 12pm noon until 3pm daily. Teas must be booked a day in advance.

For more information or to book any of the events visit https://www.salopleisure.co.uk/.