The idea, to give bereaved families a personal space for reflection, remembrance, and healing, has come from the charity Roadpeace - which works to support those impacted by tragedies on the roads.

Following Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s support in March 2025 for RoadPeace’s special dignity boxes, the charity’s latest project will now see unique notebooks given as soon as a bereaved family is made aware of a death by West Mercia Police’s Family Liaison Officers.

Bereaved families with Roadpeace representatives and Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The notebook, developed by RoadPeace in response to feedback from those with lived experience, provides families with a dedicated space to record essential details such as incident numbers and key contacts - helping them navigate a time that can be confusing and overwhelming.

To mark the progress, Mr Campion met with RoadPeace and those impacted by harm on our roads; Abbie Brooks, Lucy Harrison, Roger Bates, Jean Bates, Denice Bennell, Sue Evans, Dave Evans, Kate Gynn alongside West Mercia Police’s PC Paul Bosley.

Lucy Harrison, RoadPeace's West Mercia Group Coordinator said: “The notebooks were an idea from our group member, Denice. Family members have so much information they have to take in following being given devastating news, it can be totally overwhelming - having a place they can write down questions, thoughts and feelings is essential.

"We are so grateful to Denice, and all of the group members who provided quotes for inclusion in the notebooks - they have been through the worst, and just want to help others."

Mr Campion said: “I cannot imagine the pain that a family must go through when they are told a loved one is not coming home again.

“That’s why I am immensely proud to work so closely with RoadPeace to ensure policing is doing all it can to provide the best level of support and guidance to those going through the darkest time in their life.

“The notebooks, as well as the addition of special dignity boxes, are small but meaningful steps to provide clarity, compassion and support when it’s needed most.”

Superintendent Stuart Bill, West Mercia Police said: “Our Family Liaison Officers work closely with bereaved families and we know far too well the devastation that results from losing a loved one through a road traffic collision. We are pleased to work alongside RoadPeace to support any initiative that helps families in some way during this time."