‘It has already become a cherished part of our school’: Shropshire primary school opens spiritual garden

The garden at St Edwards in Dorrington was designed to be a beautiful, peaceful outdoor space for children and staff to enjoy.

It was officially opened by CEO, Andrew Teale, along with Chris Breakwell from the Diocese of Hereford Multi Academy Trust.

The opening of the spiritual garden at St Edwards

Mr Teale spoke about the symbolism of the mirror, window and door featured on the fence of the garden and how they represent the ways people see themselves and those around them.

Some of the children also shared prayers.

“Whether it’s a quiet moment to reflect or prayer services, this garden has already become a cherished part of our school, creating some wonderful memories,” a spokesperson for the school said. “The event was a wonderful reminder of how special the space is and how much we appreciate an area of reflection within the school.

“Our Christian values of love, forgiveness and trust underpin everything we do and this garden serves as an expression of those principles.

“We believe it is important that every child and adult feels loved, supported and part of one family through trusting relationships in a secure environment.

“The spiritual garden will help nurture the mental health and well-being of everyone in our school community. We want to build a strong foundation of trust so that together, we can reach our full potential as a school family.”