Decision looms for 10-home scheme on site of former countryside pub near Shrewsbury that was wrecked by fire

Shrewsbury-based HiRu Renovations Limited hoped to build 10 bungalows on the site of the former Hare and Hounds pub in Cruckton, near Shrewsbury.

The development would have brought the total number of houses on the site up to 24, since the pub was devastated by a fire in the early hours of April 8, 2011.

At the time, fire chiefs investigating the blaze said they believed it started in an adjoining building, where there were signs of forced entry, and police later confirmed the fire was being treated as being of "doubtful origin".

The Hare and Hounds in Cruckton was damaged in a fire in 2011. Photo: Colin Bennett

In 2014, plans were submitted to restore the pub along with the construction of six homes - but the plans were eventually withdrawn after the developers said it would not be viable to bring the village pub back into use. The former pub was eventually converted into four homes in 2023.

The following year, despite the council's planning officers recommending refusal of the plans, Shropshire Council's planning committee gave the green light to plans to build 10 homes at the site after the parish council argued that the area was in need of more affordable homes.