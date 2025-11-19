The property in St Michael's Street became known as 'the foam house', thanks to the unusual and striking method used to prevent disaster.

Workers packed the house full of plastic tubes and concrete foam to stop any risk of it coming crashing down.

Fast-forward four years and it is difficult to believe the extent of the property's transformation, which has been carried out by Shrewsbury business Summer House Interiors.

110 St Michael's Street was filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse

The business, owned by husband-and-wife team Stuart and Katie Thorner, has completely transformed the property, from the ground up.

The outside of the property with the finishing touches being put on its renovation earlier this year. Picture: Summer House Interiors

Summer House Interiors is a design studio and build team based in Shrewsbury, which offers a full package of support to its customers, from design to supply to installation.

The newly renovated 'foam house'.

The 'Foam House' project is just one in a 12-year history of remarkable renovations undertaken by the company, which now employs more than 30 people.