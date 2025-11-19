Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to fire in the open at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a blaze at The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

By Luke Powell
Published

At around 6.35pm on Tuesday (November 18), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire in the open at The Quarry. 

One fire crew was sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a small fire "consisting of cardboard."

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the fire. No further assistance was required by 6.50pm. 