Firefighters called to fire in the open at The Quarry in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a blaze at The Quarry in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
At around 6.35pm on Tuesday (November 18), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire in the open at The Quarry.
One fire crew was sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a small fire "consisting of cardboard."
Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the fire. No further assistance was required by 6.50pm.