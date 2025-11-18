32 affordable homes near Shrewsbury approved

Morro Partnerships submitted plans in June 2024 for the proposal on land south of Holyhead Road in Bicton. It includes associated infrastructure, including access and landscaping.

A design and access statement produced by Corstophine & Wright said the development would comprise a range of one- to four-bed properties, with the site offering 100 per cent affordable housing in a sustainable and accessible location, responding to the need for more local housing.

A total of 32 affordable houses can be built off Holyhead Road in Bicton, near Shrewsbury. Picture: Corstorphine & Wright

“The scheme is predominately made up of semi-detached units with two blocks of terraced properties towards the north of the site,” read the statement.

“This creates a defined built edge between The Coppice to the north and the proposed development.

“Two-storey units side and back onto the western boundary and are significantly offset from the existing bungalows to the west and southwest within the adjacent development. Appropriately sized gardens have been designed to maximise the offset from this boundary as much as reasonably possible.

“The overall mix equates to 13 per cent one-beds, 31 per cent two-beds, 44 per cent three-beds and 12 per cent four-beds. The mix of house types provide homes which offer flexible living arrangements and will help to cater for the potential future needs of the occupants.”

An existing single point of access serves the scheme from Holyhead Road. However, this has been enhanced to adoptable standards and will serve the development.

“This small scheme creates a simple street hierarchy which is easy to navigate, with the secondary street joining the primary street and terminating with a turning head to the eastern corner of the site,” reads the statement.

“The proposed streets are well overlooked by dwellings fronting onto these areas, creating natural surveillance over the public realm.”

All homes will have a minimum of two parking spaces, except the one-bed maisonettes which will have one. There will also be four on-street visitor parking spaces which have been placed throughout the site.

View to the west of the site with Extra Care apartments looking out onto the associated parking court. Picture: Corstorphine & Wright

The statement added: “The proposals retain the existing mature landscaped boundaries around the periphery of the site, creating a high quality and attractive scheme which respects and integrates into the existing local landscape character.

“New planting softens the proposed built form and enhances the overall development. The scheme considers issues of accessibility and security by creating an inclusive environment which is easy to navigate and encourages social interaction in a welcoming and secure space.

“The scale, massing and materiality of the scheme reflects the local vernacular and is in keeping with the surrounding character.

“The development incorporates principles of sustainability, creating a new neighbourhood that integrates into the local context, creating a sense of place and community which will continue to evolve over time.”

Bicton Parish Council objected to the scheme, stating it was outside the agreed Site Allocations and Management of Development (SamDev) boundary.

“It far exceeds the SamDev agreement,” said a spokesperson.

“The road access will be onto a 60mph, straight road where vehicles are known to speed. It is filling the green space between Shrewsbury and Bicton, and Bicton Parish Council had been assured that this would not happen.

"On the SWSUE (Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Estension) masterplan, this area was designated as part of the health village."

The spokesperson continued: “There is no evidence of the need for so many affordable houses in Bicton parish. With such high density housing there will not be enough off-road car parking spaces.

“This has been called ‘redundant agricultural land’. There is no such thing. All agricultural land is needed and if it is not being farmed that is the fault of the landowner, in this case, Shropshire Council.”

However, planning officer Jane Raymond said the proposed development is acceptable in priniciple.

“There is currently a shortage of affordable homes, a lack of a five-year land supply, and the proposal will meet a significant local need sited in a sustainable location.

“The proposal is considered to be acceptable in layout, scale, and design and the development will provide satisfactory living conditions for future residents and would have no adverse impact on existing residential amenity.

“A safe means of access and adequate parking is indicated in addition to satisfactory open space plus a play area, the full details and future maintenance of which will be secured by condition in addition to the proposed landscaping of the site.

“The required BNG (biodiversity net gain) will be secured off-site with the reservation of off-site habitat biodiversity units with the Environment Bank confirmed.”