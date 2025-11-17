IN PICTURES: See the latest Shrewsbury developments after Frankwell Bridge steps are replaced
These pictures show the latest progress on plans to revamp Shrewsbury's Riverside.
Shropshire Council has been progressing phase one of its redevelopment project, which will see a new park being created on the site of the former Riverside Shopping Centre.
In recent days the longstanding steps to the Frankwell Footbridge have been removed, with fresh steps created on the other side of the bridge.
The council has said that the park, called Riverside Gardens, is due to open in Autumn next year.