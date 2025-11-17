100 homes plan revealed for Shropshire village near Shrewsbury

The scheme, planned for Ford, near Shrewsbury, is the first put forward following the launch of SH Partnerships (SHP) in September.

The proposal is to build 102 homes on a piece of land to the east of Butt Lane and north of the A458.

A statement from the SHP said: "Working in conjunction with Housing Plus Group, the development supports the delivery of much needed partnership homes.

The proposed development off the A458 in Ford.

"Located just off Butt Lane in Ford, the site will include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, designed to meet the diverse requirements of the local community."

As part of the planning application, SHP says it will be providing "additional parking spaces for the local primary school".

Chris Timmins, managing director, said: “We are proud to announce our first planning application for SHP has been submitted.

"The new scheme in Ford will help support the much-needed requirement for partnership homes in the area.

"The team at SHP have made significant progress since our launch in September and we hope to make a few more exciting announcements before the end of 2025."