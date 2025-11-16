Shrewsbury Town Council prepares to take on more services from cash-strapped local authority

Shrewsbury Town Council is asking residents what matters most to them, as it prepares to take on more services from the cash-strapped Shropshire Council.

In January 2025, the town council announced its 'stepping up' plans, to take on environmental maintenance tasks from the local authroity, including footpath clearance, litter bin cleaning and bin and bench improvements.

In August, more than 240 acres of land - including parks, nature reserves and heritage sites - were handed over from Shropshire Council to Shrewsbury Town Council.

Recently, in October, the town council signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding' with the local authority, in a "shared commitment to work collaboratively".

Shrewsbury Town Council. Picture: Google

As the trend continues, a letter from the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, will soon be delivered to every household within the Shrewsbury parish area asking residents for their views.

The letter will contain details of a new resident survey, designed to gather local views on priorities for service delivery and spending.

The survey will suggest that the local authority may have to cut back on some services due to financial pressure, and ask residents which services the town council should protect or take on.

Options include Shrewsbury Castle, local leisure facilities, libraries, litter bin collection, the museum and the Old Market Hall.

The survey will also ask residents how they feel about an increase in the town council's share of council tax, and where any extra funding should be spent.

Councillor Wagner said: “Shrewsbury is a town that’s proud of its heritage, its ambitious plans for the future, and how we’re embedded in the daily lives of the people who live and work here.

“As services transfer from Shropshire Council, we’re stepping up where it matters most — ensuring that vital facilities and community spaces continue to thrive under local management.

"We’re committed to delivering genuine value for money while protecting what makes Shrewsbury special.”

The survey is available to view online at: shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/town-council/have-your-say