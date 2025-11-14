'We’re absolutely thrilled' - Shropshire health club shortlisted for top national fitness award

Castle Country Club, at Rowton near Shrewsbury, has been named a finalist for National Health Club of the Year at the National Fitness Awards 2025.

The accolade is one of the most prestigious in the industry, with the annual event recognising excellence and achievement among gyms and health clubs across the UK.

There are seven finalists and the winner will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on November 28 at The Athena in Leicester.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to have reached the final," said Castle Country Club proprietor Daryl Parry.

Castle Country Club team members Portia Jones and Keri-Lee Strauss in their celebratory t-shirts

"It’s a great achievement for an independent, family-owned club like ours to have beaten off competition from some of the biggest gym complexes, golf resorts and hotel and leisure spas in the UK."

Club manager Alex McMunn added: "Our family-friendly ethos and the wide range of our facilities and fitness classes clearly made an impression on the awards team."

In the run-up to the final, staff at the health and fitness club are wearing custom-made t-shirts that celebrate the achievement.

Event director Dominic Musgrave visited the club for a tour of the facilities, speaking with management and staff. His report and findings will be presented to an expert judging panel for the final verdict.

He said: "The National Fitness Awards are now in their 15th year, with more entries than ever before. Our finalists really have reason to celebrate as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist."

Since Daryl took over the club three years ago, membership has grown from around 2,500 to more than 4,700.

Facilities include an adult gym, three swimming pools, a fully mirrored dance and exercise studio, badminton, squash and tennis courts, a FitZone mini gym for children, spinning studio and an outdoor trim trail. The club also offers a thermal spa, crèche, fully licensed sports bar and café, and a Wellbeing and Beauty Centre providing private counselling, sports massage, injury rehabilitation and beauty treatments.