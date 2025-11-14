Smoke from burnt food inside microwave prompts emergency response in Shrewsbury

Shortly after 2pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a property fire on Whitecroft Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene, alongside an operations officer to coordinate the emergency response.

The fire service said the incident involved a small fire inside a domestic property, which was already out when crews arrived.

A spokesperson said: "Fire caused by burnt food in a microwave which had created smoke. Crews have carried natural ventilation throughout property."

The stop message - indicating that no further assistance was required - was received by fire control at 2.14pm.